IU Kokomo will have a Halloween open house Oct. 25 in Alumni Hall. A sensory sensitive hour (no age restriction) will be 5 to 6 p.m., followed from 6 to 8 p.m. by traditional trick-or-treating for ages 12 and younger and their families.
Admission cost is a non-perishable food item for the campus food pantry.
Those planning to attend the sensory sensitive hour are asked to RSVP or direct questions to slcd@iuk.edu, to ensure plenty of appropriate treats.
