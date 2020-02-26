GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is offering a pendant-making craft for March’s selection in its Crafterdark series. The program will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 3.
This class is free, but registration is required at 765-628-3534.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 12:58 am
