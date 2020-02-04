Two drives offer opportunity to give blood
Indiana Blood Center has two blood drives scheduled this week in Kokomo. Donors may give from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Community Howard Regional Health or 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.
Indiana Blood Center is the primary blood supplier for Community Howard and Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo.
Retired war dog to appear at Indy show
Spectators at this week’s Indy Winter Classic Dog Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds will have a chance to meet a local war hero.
During the show — which runs from Thursday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 9 — the United States War Dogs Association Chapter 3 out of Kokomo will have a booth set up where attendees will be able to shake paws and take photographs with retired Sgt. First Class Brutusz.
Brutusz is an 8-year-old German Shepherd who served six years in the U.S. Army as a Patrol Explosive Detection Dog.
The Indy Winter Classic has free admission on Thursday and then admission is $7 Friday through Sunday. There is also an $8 parking fee.
Thursday show hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then the show will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the remaining three days.
The War Dogs Association is a non-profit dedicated to remembering, supporting and honoring the military working dog. For more information on the organization, visit its website at www.uswardogs.org.
To learn more about the Indy Winter Classic and to see a schedule, visit https://www.hoosierkennelclub.org/IWC.html.
Antiques dealer to offer appraisals
GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is offering an “antique roadshow” from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 22. Local antiques dealer, Dave Turner, will give his professional opinion as to the worth of the items presented.
This program is free and will operate on a first come, first served basis. Call 765-628-3534 for more information.
