U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Indiana, will host an in-person town hall Saturday in Kokomo.
The town hall begins at 11 a.m. in the Cardinal and Peony rooms of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Spartz will provide updates on what is going on in Washington, D.C., and will hear concerns and comments from the public.
For more information about the event, contact Spartz’s Carmel office at 317-848-0201.
