FOREST — A pulled pork barbecue supper will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Union Baptist Church, 8280 E. 800 North, Forest. The price is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 through 12, and free for children younger than 5. Pre-sale tickets are available from church member or by calling 765-776-7103.
Included in the meal are pulled pork/pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, cheese potatoes, slaw, dessert and drink. Carry-outs are available.
