Supportive Unions Prepare Pupils for Learning in Elementary Schools (S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S.) will offer free school supplies to low-income students in kindergarten through 12th grade in Howard County for the 23rd year.
S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S. will be hosted at UAW 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., July 29 through Aug. 1. The Howard-Tipton Counties AFL-CIO, United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties, the Salvation Army and other area unions and community partners aim to help take the burden off the minds of parents across the county by providing students with folders, glue, tissues, writing utensils, paper and other essential school supplies at the weeklong event.
S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S. has helped more than 20,000 children with school essentials. The distribution of items is first come, first served. Families needing supplies must bring proof of Howard County residency, identification for all household members and verification of income and expenses for the last 30 days. Proof of public assistance (SNAP and TANF) can help speed up the application process.
The event will be at the following dates and times:
• July 29, 1 to 5 p.m. for community members with a last name beginning K-T.
• July 30, 8 a.m. to noon for community members with the last name beginning U-Z.
• July 31, 1 to 5 p.m. for community members with the last name beginning A-J.
• Aug. 1, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. for all community members.
Volunteers are needed to help screen recipients and bag items. Donations of school supplies also are welcome and can be delivered to the UAW 685 any time during the week of distribution. To volunteer, make a donation or request more information, contact Cheryl Graham, AFL-CIO labor activity director at 765-457-4357 or cgraham@unitedwayhoco.org. More information can be found at: www.unitedwayhoco.org/school-s- u-p-p-l-i-e-s/
S.U.P.P.L.I.E.S. is a partnership of UAW 685, UAW 685 Retirees, UAW 292, UAW 292 Retirees, Howard-Tipton Counties AFL-CIO Chapter, UAW 1166, UAW 1302, USW 2958, North Central Indiana Building Trades, Plumbers and Pipefitters 440, MD Wise, Indiana Health Center, Dan’s Donuts, Fiat Chrysler North America, AFSCME 2185, the Salvation Army, United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties, Anthem and NALC 533.
The purpose of the program is to address the need for school supplies for students who may not have everything they need to be prepared for school. Partners participate by contributing money or providing volunteers.
