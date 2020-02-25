United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties invites the community to the 2019 Annual Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St.
United Way will reflect on the 2019 community investments and volunteer support that help make the community stronger in the areas of health, education and financial stability. The event features a panel of four individuals answering questions from the community, collected through a public survey. The panelists will discuss United Way’s fundraising, funded programs and overall impact had on the community in 2019.
Event panelists include: Jeff Young, United Way board chairman; Rex Ambrose, United Way board chairman-elect; Abbie Smith, United Way president and CEO; and Betsy Hoshaw, United Way board member.
“We cannot make any of this impact happen without the help of our donors, volunteers and partners,” said Smith. “United Way is grateful that we have been able to serve this community for the past 90 years and we look forward to the next 90 years, together.”
