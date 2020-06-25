United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties has received a donation from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to provide over 100,000 meals for children in Howard and Tipton counties. Howard County free food distribution will be next week.
Each date and time is open to all Howard County families and all dates will be at the UAW Local #685 at 929 E. Hoffer St. in Kokomo.
The free meal distribution will be held:
• 4-6 p.m. June 30
• Noon to 2 p.m. July 1
• 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. July 2.
• 9-11 a.m. July 3.
For updated and additional information, the group's Facebook page @UnitedWayHoCo, or call 765-457-HELP (4357).
Donations can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org or by mailing a check to 210 W Walnut St, Kokomo, IN 46901.
