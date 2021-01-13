United Way of Howard County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security.
Howard County has been chosen to receive $48,112 to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
A local board made up of representatives from county government, labor organizations, United Way of Howard County, Salvation Army, American Red Cross and local ministry associations will determine how the funds awarded to Howard County agencies are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private, voluntarily non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs and if they are a private volunteer organization, that they have a voluntarily board.
The Howard County board has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously through United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties. The agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging to residents of Howard County.
Applications can be found on unitedwayhoco.org under the “get help” dropdown. Deadline for receipt of applications to be received is Monday, Jan. 25, at 4 p.m.
For more information contact Debbie Norris, at United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, Kokomo, Indiana, via phone at 765-457-4357, Ext. 317, or email at dnorris@unitedwayhoco.org.
