INDIANAPOLIS – The 28th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, scheduled for May 9, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
The United States Postal Service, National Association of Letter Carriers and their nd other national partners help millions of Americans donate food on the second Saturday in May every year to help fight hunger in their communities. While they may not be able to safely conduct the food drive on its traditional date, organizers encourage those who would participate to consider donations that may be safely made to food banks in the form of food or financial assistance.
