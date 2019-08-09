United Way serving Howard and Tipton Counties’ board of directors has announced a $36,000 grant to fund scouting for the Boy Scouts of America, Sagamore Council.
Donations given through the annual fundraising campaign, both individually and through workplace campaigns, make this grant possible. United Ways’ donors enable Boys Scouts to develop and master skills such as financial management, personal fitness, internet safety, first aid, cooking and leadership that have a lasting impact on not only themselves but also the community.
“The financial support the Sagamore Council, Boy Scouts of America gets from the United Way via the generous donors in our community allows boys and girls from kindergarten through their 21st birthday to participate in a variety of programs,” said Byron Haverstick, assistant Scout executive for the Sagamore Council. “Each program (Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, and Exploring) is designed to install values and morals into the participants while teaching them life skills and developing their character in a fun, structured, often outdoor environment.
“Scouting enhances the learning they are doing in the classroom while focusing their Scouting adventures around citizenship, personal fitness, healthy living, financial literacy, and career readiness. Scouts are able to provide direct service back to their community as they grow into future community leaders, educators, politicians, tradesmen/women, physicians, law enforcers, lawyers, firefighters, and nurses.
”Scouting is a character education program that delivers values, morals and educational based youth development programs that build character, citizenship, personal fitness and leadership skills. Scouting offers four distinctive programs that work to prepare young men and women with the training and development necessary to lead ethical and fruitful lives.”
“Scouting is a program like nothing else in our community,” said Jeff Young, United Way’s interim president and CEO. “Our donors make it possible for our youngest generations to learn about responsibility, community service, workforce development and career exploration — a formula that will likely set these kids up for success and create future leaders in our community.”
