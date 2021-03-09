Are you a veteran enrolled in VA health care who hasn’t yet gotten their COVID-19 vaccine yet?
The Veteran Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System wants to change that.
It will be holding a vaccine clinic for veterans, regardless of age, enrolled in the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System on Saturday in Kokomo at the VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. The clinic will be walk-in from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and appointment only from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 765-472-8907. The vaccine administered will be the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and it will be free.
