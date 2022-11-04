Valley of Grace, a 90-day faith-based addiction recovery center, will hold its sixth annual Dressy But Messy fundraiser Friday, Nov. 11.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the event starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. and will be held at Northview Church, 3409 County Road 200 West. Dress is semi-formal, and there will be a live and silent auction. Judge Brant Parry will MC and the night will feature a handful of speakers.
The event also includes dinner, but with a twist. All attendees will receive an apron. Why? There will be no utensils as people will eat with their hands to serve as a methapor for the messiness of addiction.
Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at valleyofgrace.life/annual-fundraiser. All proceeds will benefit Valley of Grace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.