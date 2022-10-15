Veterans are invited to the Howard County Stand Down from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at the UAW 685 hall, 929 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
The event will include information on VA and state benefits, food and clothing referrals, mental health screenings and referrals, job and financial assistance, education and housing.
Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. Food will be provided.
For more information, call Angelia Ciski at 765-513-8504 or Debbie Norris at 765-457-4357 ext. 317.
