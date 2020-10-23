The VFW chili supper, bake sale and more will be taking place Friday, Oct. 30, 920 N. Washington St.
The cost of chili is $5, and will be served from 5:30 p.m. until it's gone. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and cornhole tournament. Come meet Sergeant First Class Brutsz, a military working dog. All proceeds will go to the Chapter 3 Us War Dogs Association.
For more information, contact the VFW, 765-452-1521.
