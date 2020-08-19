VFW Post 1152 will sponsor its first Community Rummage and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at 920 N. Washington St.
Booth spaces are 10-feet-by-18-feet and may be rented for $10. Rent 8-foot tables for $3. Bring your own chairs. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the community.
To reserve a spot, visit the post or call 765-452-1521 for more information.
The rain date is Sept. 5. There will be no refunds.
