VFW plans steak dinner Dec 28, 2019 4 hrs ago VFW Post 1152 will serve a baked steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at 920 N. Washington St. The meal includes mashed potatoes and green beans and costs $10. For more information, call 765-452-1521. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dinner Steak Green Bean Meal Food Gastronomy Potato Recommended for you PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRose purchases Main Street Cafe, will take over Jan. 1Colts formulating offseason plan for BrissettAbundant Life Church donates money for school lunch debt relief'An incredible public servant': Tipton Mayor Don Havens remembered at funeral for living on his own termsTop 5 crime stories of 2019Gilead House under pressure to replace sprinkler systemAppellate rules for city in Kokomo Glass disputeTop 5 quirky stories of 2019Smyser retires from KHA boardBrother and sister garner donations for Kokomo Rescue Mission Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.