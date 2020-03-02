VFW will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6 at 920 N. Washington St.

Fish or chicken strips plus two sides will be available for $10. Music by DJ Louie will be from 6 to 10 p.m.

For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.

