VFW serving chicken, fish Mar 2, 2020 1 hr ago VFW will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6 at 920 N. Washington St.Fish or chicken strips plus two sides will be available for $10. Music by DJ Louie will be from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
