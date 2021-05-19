The local VFW is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for working military dogs.
The fundraiser, being held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., will benefit Chapter 3 Military Working Dogs.
The VFW’s commander, John Meeks, will be speaking at the event about military dogs’ history. His dog, SFC Brutusz, a retired U.S. Army Bomb Dog, will make a special appearance.
There will be a potato bar for $8, a bake sale, silent auction and basket raffle. The fundraiser is open to the public.
For more information, call 765-452-1521.
