VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., will serve a pork chop dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1. The cost of the meal is $10 for two pork chops (3/4-inch thick) and two sides and a roll.

Call VFW at 765-452-1521 for more information.

