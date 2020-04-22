Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence will visit the Kokomo General Motors Components Holdings plant next week.
Pence will visit the plant Thursday, April 30, the VP's office announced Wednesday. More details of the visit will be released later.
GM is currently manufacturing 30,000 ventilators for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to be distributed to hospitals of need.
The first ventilators made inside the plant arrived at two Illinois hospitals on Friday to help frontline medical professionals treat patients seriously ill with COVID-19.
GM said the machines were delivered by UPS to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, at the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A third shipment from the Kokomo plant was also delivered by UPS to FEMA at the Gary/Chicago International Airport last Saturday for distribution to other locations where the need is greatest.
