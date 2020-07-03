GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is offering a virtual Cookies and Canvas program.
Participants must register by July 17 and may pick up their activity bag between July 20 and 24. Bags will include canvas, picture or tracing paper, supply list, paintbrush, instructions and a small pack of cookies. An instructional video will be posted on the library’s social media pages.
The event is free, but participants must call to register at 765-628-3534.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.