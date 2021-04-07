Caregivers, family members and members of the community can experience a simulation of what living with dementia is like at a Virtual Dementia Tour next week.
The evidence-based tour is hosted by Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch. The tour will be from 9-11 a.m. April 14 at KHCPL South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road. Registration is required.
“The Virtual Dementia Tour is an evidence-based and scientifically proven method of helping people have a greater understanding of what it’s like to live with dementia,” KHCPL Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps said in a press release. The tour was created by P.K. Beville, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams, according to the release.
During the tour, a trained facilitator and KHCPL staff will guide participants outfitted with devices that alter senses that impact the ability to complete everyday tasks. The devices temporarily alter your senses as you try to complete everyday tasks.
"The tour will enable you to experience a simulation of the physical and mental challenges people living with dementia face," Fipps said in the release. "You can then use the experience to provide better person-centered care."
Visit www.khcpl.org for more information about the event, and visit www.secondwing.org for more information about the tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.