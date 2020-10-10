The Haitian Environmental Support Program will host “Caring & Sharing in a Crisis,” a virtual walkathon from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17. The fundraising event will benefit children in Haiti who have been impacted by the pandemic.
COVID-19 officially hit Haiti on March 13. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of contracting the virus is high in Haiti and resources are limited for medical care.
Participants are encouraged to walk in safe areas, such as their neighborhoods, local parks and trails, and invite family, friends and co-workers to join them.
Prizes and goodie bags will be available to those who register. Donations are tax deductible. To register or donate, visit www.TheHESP.org.
Since 1981, HESP has been providing food, clothing and education for children in Haiti as a non-profit/501©(3).
In recent years, HESP has been actively involved in school renovations, dress distributions, building a school cafeteria, and hosting eye glasses clinics in conjunction with Lions Club International. They have fitted more than 3,500 individuals, many who had never owned a pair of glasses. The ages ranged from 3 to 97 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.