Volunteers to offer free tax assistance
Local AARP TaxAide volunteers, certified by the IRS, will provide free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 60 and older.
The volunteers will answer basic tax questions and assist in preparing and filing basic federal and state returns. This free service will take place at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., beginning Feb. 4 and continuing until April 15. Volunteers will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on an appointment-only basis.
Beginning Jan. 21, taxpayers may call 765-626-0841 to schedule an appointment. Taxpayers will be required to show photo identification and should bring the following: 1. copy of their 2018 returns, 2. all W-2 and 1099 forms, and other tax documents, 3. the amount of residential property tax paid in 2019, or if renting, the amount of rent paid in 2019 and the name and address of their landlord.
