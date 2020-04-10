Under normal circumstances, if you wanted to register to vote in the primary after the first week of April, you'd be out of luck.
But these are not normal circumstances.
As a result of coronavirus, Indiana's voter registration for the upcoming primary election on June 2 is now May 4.
One can register to vote online at Indianavoters.com or in person at the Howard County Voter Registration office, room 104B on the first floor of the courthouse.
Early voting will being May 5 and last until May 29 at the Howard County Government Center, 120 E. Mulberry St. The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be other locations open for early voting, but dates and times have yet to finalized due to the change of the primary election date.
The Howard County Election Board is encouraging voters to vote by mail. Residents who want to vote via mail have to apply for it. One can get an application by calling the county’s Election Room at 765-614-3220 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The last day to request a mail ballot is by 11:50 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
