Kokomo Rescue Mission’s annual fundraiser Walk A Mile In My Shoes is being held virtually this year.
The event encourages supporters to “walk where you are” to support the mission’s women and children’s shelters.
The event will run until March 20. Volunteers can be the captain of their own team, join a team or register to raise money on their own. Those who don’t want to join the event but donate to a team or participant may do so.
To register, visit http://Invest.kokomorescuemission.org/walk21 or call 765-456-3838 for more information.
