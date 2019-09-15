Kokomo Church of the Brethren will sponsor its 35th annual Heifer International 5K Walk for Hunger at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, on Sept. 22. Walker registration opens at 1 p.m. at the park’s West Pavilion. The walk begins at 1:30 p.m.
Heifer International works to end poverty and hunger throughout the world by providing impoverished farm families with training in sustainable agricultural practices, and with donations of income-producing farm animals. Each recipient family shares the training and passes the first female offspring of the donated livestock to another needy family in their community. In this way, donations to Heifer.org multiply over time.
Groups interested in participating should contact the church at 765-453-5318 or 311 W. Lincoln Road for walker pledge cards, and then seek donor sponsors. Donation may be made online at: https://fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/1555334.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.