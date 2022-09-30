The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday in Foster Park to held raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Participants are encouraged to dress in purple costumes and custom t-shirts to honoring loved ones. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. at the park, which is located at 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
At 10:30 a.m., there will be a Promise Garden Ceremony, where hundreds of participants will be raising pinwheel flowers in honor of those who are battling the disease.
This is a hopeful display intended to represent personal reasons participants join together in the fight against Alzheimer’s, organizers stated in a recent news release.
The walk will begin directly following the ceremony, with two routes to choose from, organizers explained. A shorter route will be .7 miles long, and a longer route will be 1.1 miles long.
For more information or to register for the event, visit act.alz.org/Kokomo. Any further inquiries may be directed to Jennifer Buddenbaum, manager of the Greater Indiana chapter of The Longest Day Alzheimer’s Association, at jlbuddenbaum@alz.org.
