Updated: November 27, 2019 @ 1:01 am
WALTON — Walton Christian Church, 101 W. Bishop St., will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28. The meal is open to everyone.
For more information, call the church at 574-626-2320.
