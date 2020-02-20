WALTON — Walton American Legion Post 418 will sponsor a chicken and noodle dinner from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. March 4.
Also available are meat loaf, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, stewed tomatoes, beets, various salads, pie and other desserts. Water, coffee and iced tea will be served.
The dinner is open to the public, and take-outs may be ordered by calling the legion at 574-626-2625.
The next dinner will be April 1.
