WALTON — Starting May 18, the Walton and Tipton Township Public Library will allow the public inside to use library’s computers for work, job hunting, obtaining social services or school assignments, by appointment only (call 574-626-2234).
Among the precautions that will be taken are covering the keyboards with plastic seal (changed after each visitor), enclosing the mice in plastic bags (changed after each visitor), spacing appointments out so that no contact is made with other visitors, staff wearing masks and possibly gloves, requesting visitors wear masks, and cleaning/sanitizing after each visitor.
The library will offer to fax and/or print your documents sent to the director’s email (ktroutman@walton.lib.in.us) that can be picked up at library by appointment. Call 574-626-2234 or email ktroutman@walton.lib.in.us with other requests.
The dropbox will be opened, but nothing is due until June 1 or after.
There are eBooks, e-Audio and other resources available through the library’s website, www.waltonlibrary@avc.net.
Those who wish to take advantage of these services, but don’t have a Walton & Tipton Township Public Library card, contact the library by email or phone to set up an appointment to get one.
Please check the website, social media and door signs for further updates because the situation changes rapidly.
