WALTON — The Walton Public Library will reopen its doors 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2. Patrons will notice some changes.
The building is approximately 10,000 square feet, which will permit 75 people in the library at one time with room for staff.
Computers have been blocked off so that there is 6 feet between them. Two out of the four computers at each table will be available. Computer users are asked to bring their own "assistant" because staffers are unable to provide tutoring or assistance because of the social distancing rule.
There will be a staff member monitoring the computers. Press n' Seal will be used on the keyboards, and the mouse will be in a plastic baggie. These coverings will be thrown away when the patron departs. When someone leaves, the staff member will spray the chair and table with disinfecting spray in preparation for the next patron.
Curbside service will be available for those who are not comfortable entering the library at this time. There will not be directional signage for the stacks. The library asks patrons to be respectful and kind. There will be 6-foot markers at the check-out stations.
Patrons and staff (when not in their offices) are encouraged to wear masks. The library also is encouraging social distancing and personal responsibility to keep staff and patrons safe.
