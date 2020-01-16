WALTON — Walton and Tipton Township Public Library is planning a showing of the documentary “Eva A-7063” at 9 a.m. Jan. 29.
Eva Mozes Kor, who died July 4, 2019, was a survivor of Auschwitz and became a world-renowned ambassador for hope, healing and humanity. During her final 59 years, she was a resident of Terre Haute, Indiana.
The showing celebrates the life of Kor and marks the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation.
