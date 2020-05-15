WALTON — Walton Public Library’s Instant Digital Card enables Cass County residents to read popular ebooks and audiobooks for free.
Residents can instantly sign up for a digital library card through any smartphone or computer. In this digital age, readers have many choices on where to get books, but free time remains a precious commodity. Fortunately, libraries have an easy solution. Cass County residents can now instantly sign up for a Walton Public Library card and begin borrowing popular ebooks and audio books in just 30 seconds using only their cell phone number.
All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use. To sign up for an Instant Digital Card and enjoy ebooks, audiobooks and more, visit OverDrive at Walton Public Library website or download Libby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.