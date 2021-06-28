Walton’s annual July 4th Festival is back with the parade, car show, food, and fireworks.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m,. from the Lewis Cass parking lot, 6422 IN-218, Walton. The fireworks display will begin at dusk, northwest of town near County Road 650 South, just east of County Road 600 E. The rain date is July 5.
Lewis Cass Band Boosters will be selling elephant ears from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be hosting a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. at Walton Christian Church, 103 Bishop St. will be 4-7 p.m. The Walton Community Fire Department Car Show runs 4-8 p.m.
For parade signup, email woolevercarol7@gmail.com or call 765-432-0945.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.