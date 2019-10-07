More than 20 paintings of artist Avon Waters are available for viewing at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. Hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. through Nov. 8.
“Kokomo Art Association wants to provide a place where the public can access quality art. We have a permanent art collection housed at the Kokomo Art Center. Our Past Meets Present exhibits allow visitors to view works by current artists, such as Avon Waters, alongside the artistry and history of some of our permanent collection pieces,” said Lesley Wysong, Kokomo Art Center curator and volunteer.
Waters’ work is unique, Wysong said. His work has a softness and mystical aspect that makes viewers want to go into the landscapes he paints. His paintings represent the mood and atmosphere of a place, more than just a copied image of the view where he paints.
This summer, Waters won first place in Brown County at the T.C. Steele Historical site art contest and exhibited his work at the Brown County Artist Guild in Nashville. He won awards and exhibited this year at art events in Decatur, Wabash, Plymouth, Warsaw, South Bend, to name a few. One landscape is touring two museums in the annual Red-tail Conservancy exhibition, “Open Space.”
“I work in pastel and oil. All of the works for this exhibit have been done in the last 12 months,” Waters said. “I don’t like to categorize my work into one box because it’s always changing, but others have said it is tonalism.”
Think of it as trying to capture the color of the air at a particular time of day, he said. Sometimes the air is heavy, humid. Other times, it’s bright, light and dry, and other times the setting or rising sun colors it.
Waters is president of the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association, a member of the New Harmony Hoosier Salon, Northern Indiana Pastel Society, and past member of the Kokomo Art Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.