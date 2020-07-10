The 28th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival reservation day is Aug. 3. Businesses, schools, organizations and individuals who would like to decorate a Christmas tree or wreath need to call 765-457-1134 between 9 and 10 a.m. Aug. 3 to be placed on the list.
The phone will be answered as Liberty Financial, and you will be transferred to a We Care representative. Callers will need to provide a contact name, phone number, email and mailing address.
A predetermined number of wreaths (36 inches), table top trees (4½ feet), and full trees (7½ feet) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A standby list will then be generated in case of any cancellations. We Care provides the trees/wreaths to the decorators at no cost. There is a limit of one tree/wreath per business, school, organization and individual.
The Trim-A-Tree Festival will be Nov. 2-15 at Markland Mall. Decorating will be 6 p.m. Nov. 1. The auction is 5 p.m. Nov. 15.
For more information, email Mariesa Skogland at wecarefestival@att.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.