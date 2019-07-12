The 27th annual We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival reservation day is Aug. 1. Businesses, schools, organizations and individuals who would like to decorate a Christmas tree or wreath must call 765-456-1200 between 9 and 10 a.m. to be placed on the list.
Callers must provide a contact name, phone number, email and mailing address.
A pre-determined number of wreaths (30-inch and 36-inch), table top trees (4 ½ feet), and full trees (7 ½ feet) will be available. They are available on a first-come basis. A standby list will then be generated in case of any cancellations. We Care provides the trees/wreaths to the decorators at no cost, but there is a limit of one tree/wreath per business, school, organization or individual.
The Trim-A-Tree Festival will be Oct. 28 through Nov. 10 at the Markland Mall. Decorating will be 6 p.m. Oct. 27. The auction is 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
For additional information, email Mariesa Skogland at wecaretrees@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.