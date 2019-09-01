RUSSIAVILLE — Western High School Class of 1974 will have a two-night 45th class reunion Sept. 20 and 21.
Class members will tour the high school building from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and then attend the homecoming football game from 7 to 9 p.m.
Dinner and entertainment are planned from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 21 at Stout Community Center, Russiaville. The cost is $25 for singles and $40 for couples.
For more information, contact Dawn Oyler at 765-434-7520 or e-mail dawnmoyler@aol.com.
