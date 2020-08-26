Wiggle & Grow at South Branch

Dental office to make over vet
Dr. Bart Poer and the team at Perfect Smiles Dental Care, located at 2362 W. Boulevard, Suite B, are giving away a free smile makeover to one lucky veteran as part of My Free Smile.
“Having a beautiful, healthy smile that you’re proud to show off is important in making great first impressions and having increased self-esteem,” said Poer. “With My Free Smile, we hope to positively impact the life of the chosen candidate – not only increasing his or her self-confidence, but improving their oral health in the process.”
Candidates can apply by picking up and submitting an application at the Perfect Smiles Dental Care office located at 232 W. Boulevard, Suite B. In addition to their application, candidates are also required to submit their story and a photo of their smile. Candidates also will be required to provide their military identification for submission into the contest. Applications will be open from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. The winner will be announced approximately two weeks after applications have closed.
The smile makeover will be completed over an extended period of time. Once complete, a final reveal of the winner’s makeover will be held at Perfect Smiles Dental Care. For more information on My Free Smile, call 765-236-1570.
Library plans art program for kids
Kindergarteners through sixth-graders are invited to come to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to learn about the abstract art form inspired by Wassily Kandinsky and then create their own circle art.
The Kandinsky Circle Art for Kids program will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the library’s Annex, 305 E. Mulberry St. (just east of the Main Branch).
Art is messy, so dress for a mess. Registration is required. Call 765-626-0830, beginning Aug. 31, to register. Please wear a mask.
Church to host giveaway event
Temple of Faith Church will host a free community giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the church parking lot, 2117 Apperson Way N.
Household items such as chairs, tables, linoleum, tile, plants, office chairs, desks, and more will be available.
Please wear a mask, social distancing will be followed. Call the church at 765-614-8745 for more information.
Wiggle & Grow at South Branch
Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow Outside at 10 a.m. on Fridays, Sept. 4, 11, 18, and 25 at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.
The Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes are designed for children ages 18 months to 3 years and promote cognitive development through singing, dancing, and instrument play.
Families are asked bring their blankets or towels and social distance by sitting with people in the same household, 6 feet apart from other households. The library will have hand sanitizer available to use before and after the program. Musical instruments will be cleaned after each class. Classes will only be held if the weather permits the class to be outside. Please wear a mask.
