The Wings Over Kokomo Airshow is returning to the Kokomo Municipal Airport, 3637 E. 400 N., this Saturday.
The airshow, presented by Commemorative Air Force (CAF), the Warbird Training Center and the city of Kokomo, will feature aerobatics, Warbird rides, kid’s activities, along with food vendors and a beer garden.
The cost of entry is free, and gates open at 9 a.m. The airshow begins at 1 p.m. and continues to 3 p.m. Airplane rides will be offered for purchase from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and after the airshow.
There will be aircraft displayed throughout the airport. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed.
