The Salvation Army is collecting winter coats, new and gently used, through Oct. 19 for the Coats for Kids program. Sizes infant through youth are especially needed and will be distributed beginning Oct. 1.
Appointments to select coats are available Mondays and Tuesdays through the end of October and may be made by calling 765-456-3846. Howard County residents must bring a photo identification, proof of address, Social Security card, and a birth certificate or Medicaid card for each child.
Coat collection sites are Advance America, 1812 E. Hoffer St.; Delphi Technologies, in-plant only; First Farmers Bank & Trust, 501 W. Lincoln Road; General Motors, in-plant only; and The Salvation Army, 1105 S. Waugh St.
