CONVERSE — Eastern Woodland Carvers Club is planning its 31st annual show for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 and July 21 at Converse Elementary School, 600 E. Walnut St. Admission is free.
The show will feature not only the work of local club members, but art from carvers all over Indiana and the Midwest.
Eastern Woodland Carvers Club began when Ben Cash returned from service in Vietnam and wanted to teach young men what he had learned from his life experiences. His life motto was and remains “learn, then teach what you’ve learned.” His chance came when he started leading a group of Boy Scouts. Whittling and carving were part of the Scouts’ curriculum, and carving was Cash’s favorite past-time. Soon he was asked to assist other troops with those lessons and other leaders became hooked on carving, too.
In 1988 the small group of carving friends began to meet at Ben’s home. Soon the club, to be known as the Eastern Woodland Carvers Club, was organized. Wood carving became popular with the local factory workers from Kokomo and Marion, and new carvers continued to join them. The club organized a competition in 1989 where any carver could display, sell their work and communicate with other carvers.
Members still come together every Tuesday night at 101 E. Jefferson St. to carve, instruct new carvers, and enjoy each other’s company. Other interested individuals are invited to attend or take advantage of the free beginner wood-carving classes that are offered twice yearly. Cash is still “teaching what he learned” every week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.