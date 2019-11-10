Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., will offer a childhood trauma/stress simulation workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Kokomo Education Center. It will be presented by the United Way and is free and open to the public.
During this hands-on stress simulation, participants will gain a better understanding of how difficult it can be to get through the school day dealing with stress from home. While some scenarios represent normal, everyday stress, other scenarios represent traumatic situations at home. This exercise delivers a deeper understanding of childhood trauma as well as a few techniques for helping children who are dealing with toxic stress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.