Are you a foster parent? The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s free Foster Family Workshop, in partnership with The Villages, will offer an opportunity to get Department of Children’s Services-approved training while your children are enjoying fun activities, such as exploring the Thinking Money for Kids exhibit.
The Foster Family Workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7, at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.
Lunch will be provided at no cost. Registration is required. Register by calling 765-457-3242.
