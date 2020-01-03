Workshop to focus on nutrient management
Clinton, Howard and Tipton County Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Purdue Extension, USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Indiana Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative will host a workshop focusing on the “4 R’s of Nutrient Management – Right Source, Right rate, Right Time, Right Place.”
The half day workshop will be Jan. 22 at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St., Russiaville. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and includes a free breakfast, compliments of Farm Credit Mid-America. The program will begin at 8 a.m. and end at noon.
The challenge to increase food production in an economically viable way while retaining the ecological integrity of food systems is the underlying goal of sustainable agriculture. The 4R Nutrient Stewardship approach is a tool in the development of sustainable agricultural systems because its application can have multiple positive impacts. Applying the right nutrient source, at the right rate, right time, and right placement results in beneficial impacts of improved crop performance, improved soil health, decreased environmental pollution, and the protection of wildlife.
Speakers and topics for the workshop will include:
8 to 9 a.m., 4R’s Introduction and Introduction to Soil Testing, Dr. Jason Ackerson, assistant professor of agronomy, Purdue University.
9 to 10:30 a.m., Interpretation of Soil Tests, Jamie Bultemeier, agronomist, A&L Great Lakes Labs.
10:40 to 11 a.m., Self-Assessment Tool for Nutrient Management, Ben Wicker, Indiana Agriculture Nutrient Alliance (IANA).
11 to 11:40 a.m., Fertilizer Selection and Application Rates (calculations and decisions), local farmers Clint Orr, Rodney Rulon and Daryl Maple will share their experiences on their own farms and discuss different management strategies that work well for the area.
11:40 a.m. to noon, PARP recertification topic facilitated by Austin Pearson, agriculture and natural resources educator, Purdue Extension.
PARP, CCH and CEU credits are pending approval. If seeking PARP recertification, a $10 program administration fee will be collected.
Reservations are requested prior to Jan. 17. Contact the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District at 765-659-1223 extension 3, email leah.harden@in.nacdnet.net or register at http://bit.ly/4RS4TheFuture.
