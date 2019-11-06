First Church of the Nazarene’s modern band will host a night of worship to help local inmates. The music will start at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the church, 2734 S. Washington St., in the worship center.
Admission is free, but freewill donations will be accepted. Proceeds will be used to purchase addiction-recovery Bibles for prisoners at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.
Guests are encouraged to also bring donations of candy (no foil wrappers) and crew socks for the inmates.
For more information, call 765-453-7078, go to kokomonaz.org, or find “Kokomo First Nazarene” on Facebook.
