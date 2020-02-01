For the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s monthly Writers’ Group session, participants submit a short piece of fiction they’ve been working on (a stand-alone or a part of a larger work), and then each member reads and critiques it. The goal is to keep you writing, as well as develop your skills as a writer.
The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5, at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St. Those with questions may call Doug at 765-457-3242.
