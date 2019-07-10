Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s visiting artist for July is Chad Wysong, a Kokomo native and senior at the Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis.
The library’s main gallery is located at 220 N. Union St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The exhibit runs through July 31.
Wysong got his start in art at an early age through family activities and school. With a more traditional background in drawing, it wasn’t until college that he turned to digital media and design. He is a designer at Klipsch Marketing & Advisors and has had a wide variety of projects, from IndyCars to magazines. His sights remain set on a future as a branding and UX designer. His poster collection represents a handful of personal experiments in digital media.
“My hope is that people can find some small pleasure in these, it truly is just a series of refinements that were made to notebook sketches or born from moments of daydreaming,” he said.
More examples of Wysong’s work are on his website at chadwysong.myportfolio.com. Locally, a mural in his Creative Explosive series may be viewed 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Artist Alley in downtown Kokomo.
